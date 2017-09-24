Grand Forks pays off Corporate Center bond, plans to sell space

On Monday, the Growth Fund Committee approved five-year leases for Alerus Financial Corp.; Brady Martz and Associates; and law firm Camrud, Maddock, Olson & Larson, all original tenants of the Corporate Center. The city issued a nearly $5.7 million bond to build the $14.4 million center, which was completed in 1999 and includes the buildings at 401 and 402 DeMers Ave.

The city wrapped up its payments on the 20-year bond this month, said Meredith Richards, deputy director of the city's Planning and Community Development Department. The rest of the funding came from a $5.25 million Community Development Block Grant and the U.S. Economic Development Administration in the form of a $3.5 million Disaster Recovery Grant.

That means the city will collect $536,000 annually, with 36 percent going to the local CDBG program and the rest for economic development, said Maureen Storstad, Grand Forks director of finance.

The city intends to sell the buildings when the leases are up in fall 2022, with the current tenants having the first option to buy their spots beginning in 2020, with a deadline to decide by the end of their leases, Deputy City Planner Ryan Brooks said. If the tenants decide to move out, the city likely will market their spots to others, he added.

The three initial tenants have offices in the building at 401 DeMers. Brady Martz also has space in 402, along with Kittsona Boutique and the Social Security Administration. There is about 4,700 square feet of vacant space at 402, but the city is working with an unnamed business to fill it, Brooks said.

Turning point for downtown

Building the Corporate Center was billed as the rebirth of downtown, but the leadup to the project met heavy scrutiny from the public and city leaders, according to Herald archives.

Just after plans began to take shape for the center, the City Council bought the Clifford Annex at 407 DeMers Ave. for $379,720, almost three times the building's taxable value. It also bought the Electrical Construction Building for $185,000, an increase of $50,000 from what the previous owner paid for the building just 10 days before, according to Herald archives.

Other costs included a $72,000 contract to appraise 43 properties the city considered buying for the center and a nearly $590,000 price tag to hire Meide and Sons to work on the center's foundation. The bid was the lowest of eight, though that company was found to have a history of bribery, unhappy customers and asbestos cleanup violations, according to Herald archives.

Some council members at the time questioned whether the project was worth it, including Ken Polovitz.

"It makes me angry enough to say, 'Let downtown die,' " Polovitz said when the city approved the Clifford Annex purchase. "We're damned if we do, and damned if we don't."

There was talk tenants had looked at moving to south Grand Forks along 32nd Avenue, said Eliot Glassheim, who was a council member during the project's approval process. Downtown wouldn't be as successful as it is today without the Corporate Center, he said.

"It seemed to me for the city's recovery, it was extremely important to have the bank downtown," he said. "That's a good investment. It turned out we weren't so dumb after all."

Times were interesting when the city was attempting to build downtown, Polovitz told the Herald Thursday, adding there have been many controversial projects the city approved. But he said he regrets few decisions he has made as a city leader.

"There were a lot of unknowns, none of us had been through this before," he said. "I think the downtown project was expensive, but it saved downtown. There is no doubt about it."