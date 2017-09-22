In a news release, Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch said responders and deputies arrived and found a 1993 Ford Ranger pickup had left the roadway, rolled over and the occupants were trapped inside the vehicle. The 18-year-old Pine River man was pronounced deceased at the scene and another 18-year-old Pine River man was treated on scene and transported via North Memorial Air Care to a Twin Cities hospital with serious injuries.

Burch said the names of the parties involved are being withheld pending notification of family members. The crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Minnesota State Patrol. Pine River Fire and Rescue also assisted on scene.