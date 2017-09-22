SWAT team deployed to north Grand Forks mobile home park
Grand Forks Police are responding to a situation at the Valley Ho mobile home park north of town.
SWAT team members in tactical gear have blocked off part of the road connecting the park with North Columbia Road and are checking around units.
Police Sgt. Travis Benson said they are looking for a 15-year-old male they describe as armed and in distress. Officers have evacuated some of the units in the park.
The park is between Columbia Road and North Washington Street, north the Grand Forks County Fairgrounds and the River Cities Speedway.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.