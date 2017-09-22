Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    U.S. Education Dept. ends Obama-era guidance on college sex crimes

    By Reuters Media Today at 10:58 a.m.
    Education Secretary Betsy DeVos makes remarks during a major policy address on Title IX enforcement, which in college covers sexual harassment, rape and assault, at George Mason University, in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., September 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

    The U.S. Department of Education has withdrawn guidelines on how colleges should investigate sexual assault that were issued by Barack Obama's administration and released new interim guidelines, according to an announcement on Friday.

    "This interim guidance will help schools as they work to combat sexual misconduct and will treat all students fairly," Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said in a statement. "Schools must continue to confront these horrific crimes and behaviors head-on. There will be no more sweeping them under the rug. But the process also must be fair and impartial, giving everyone more confidence in its outcomes."

    Explore related topics:NewsU.S. Department of EducationBetsy DeVosDonald TrumpBarack ObamaSexual assault
    Advertisement
    randomness