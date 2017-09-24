For the love of Fido: Pet-friendly apartments on the rise

When you walk inside, you realize it's not just humans 300 Lime is trying to attract. Just off the lobby to the right is a pet-grooming studio complete with a full-sized dog-washing tub, as well as a drying and grooming station — all the comforts for your favorite little creature.

"We had just opened our doors and right away on that first day, I saw someone using it," says 300 Lime property manager Alyssa Asheim. "I thought that was great."

Asheim says 300 Lime, which opened in August, is the latest Lux Communities property in Fargo, but properties in Moorhead and Grand Forks all have something in common.

"One of the things that was really important was to capture the market of pet lovers," she says. "The properties were built with dogs in mind and people seem to be responding to that."

The number of pet-friendly apartments has been increasing across the region and nation as renters don't want to choose between a nice place to live and their four-legged friends.

According to a 2017 report by the National Apartment Association (NAA), pet-friendly amenities are in the top five most desired features of any apartment community. Those amenities can include leash-free dog parks, pet-sitting services and dog-waste bins.

In addition to the dog grooming area, 300 Lime has an area called the "Barkyard" — a dog deck on the second floor roof. It's adorned with comfortable patio furniture surrounding an artificial turf lawn where dogs can both run around and take care of business. A built in sprinkler system rinses off the lawn to keep it fresh, and management provides free plastic bags to assist with waste disposal. Asheim says their pet-owning renters have responded well to the options.

"They've been excited to find something downtown centered around their lifestyle that includes having a cat or dog," she says.

The Humane Society of America says approximately three out of four renters have pets, but they haven't always had an easy time finding places to live that accept their pets. If they did, there were restrictions on numbers and sizes of pets.

That's been the case for 24-year-old Ashlynn Bahr who shares a downtown apartment with her 5-year-old husky Asia and a calico cat named Winchester. Bahr says she has the pets to help her deal with anxiety and depression — she's even gotten off medication since owning them. However, because they aren't considered official service pets, landlords require a doctor's note every time she moves into a new place to prove that her pets are necessary. Even then, she still has rules to follow.

"I always worry when I have to have (Asia) weighed," Bahr says. "A lot of apartments will (only) allow pets under 40 pounds, but I worry, 'Will she be 42 pounds?' Some managers are sticklers, others not so much."

Bahr says because her current apartment is not pet-friendly, she doesn't have the amenities some pet-friendly buildings behold, such as dog runs, easy access to waste bags and even dog DNA testing.

"I've been written up because someone claimed to have seen me not clean up after my dog," Bahr says. "With pet-friendly buildings, the dogs are DNA tested so (managers) know who to fine. I would prefer to be in a pet-friendly building, but you have to pick your battles and, for me, right now price level is most important."

According to NAA researchers, many pet owners surveyed — from empty nesters to singles — felt having extra pet amenities was worth higher rents. For example, 300 Lime's rentals range from $885 to $1885 per month. Pet-friendly facilities argue renters can actually save money because they won't need to pay for things like dog grooming from outside businesses.

While rent costs at pet-friendly apartments are still a little steep for some like Bahr, would-be renters are getting assistance from animal advocacy agencies to make it more affordable. Asheim says 300 Lime has a partnership with Diamond in the Ruff where residents who adopt pets from them get the $350 pet fee waived.

Other agencies are steering pet-owning renters where to look. Homeward Animal Shelter has an entire page full of properties willing to take dogs and cats. They're broken down by number of pets each property will accept and limitations for the size and types of dogs allowed.

For example, according to the website, Woodrow Apartments (another new apartment complex in downtown Fargo) allows two cats per apartment with a one-time fee of $150 and a monthly fee of $30. It allows two dogs — each under 100 pounds — per apartment with a one-time fee of $150 and an added $50 per month rent.

It's typical to charge both a one-time service feet and also pay an additional monthly rental fee for your pet. Asheim says the fees can help offset the added cleaning duties and time for staff, but pet-friendly apartments are also designed to make cleaning easier for renters, too.

"We have vinyl planking throughout the units," Asheim says. "Carpet is isolated to the bedrooms so most of the time it's just a matter of a quick Swiffer of the floor and if the dog has an accident, cleaning up the hard floor is so much easier."

Bahr says if she moves to a more pet-friendly apartment she knows she might need to either get a roommate to make it affordable or continue to "tough it out" in less pet-friendly buildings.

"It's been a wild ride dealing with all of this," she says. "But there's no way I'd get rid of (Asia). She's been my companion. If someone told me I had to get rid of her, I'd move. Finding the right apartment is just one of those things I have to battle."