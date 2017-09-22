Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot after police welfare check

Michael Anthony Hamlin Jr. was found dead in his Oklee home at about 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to Red Lake County Sheriff Mitch Bernstein. He was 25.

Officials say a .45-caliber pistol and a single shell casing were recovered from the scene. An autopsy is being conducted by the UND Forensic Pathology Department.

Bernstein said the Sheriff's Office was contacted about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday by a woman requesting a welfare check on her granddaughter, who she said was arguing with her husband at their home at 100 Seventh Ave. in Oklee.

A deputy arrived and was talking with 27-year-old Aryyn Hamlin outside the home with her 2-year-old daughter when they heard a single gunshot from inside the house, according to a press release.

Aryyn Hamlin told the deputy she and her husband had been arguing and that he'd taken her phone and destroyed it, according to the release. She also said there were guns inside the house.

Additional deputies responded to the scene, and at 7:30 p.m. they entered the home using a robotic camera to search for Michael Hamlin, according to the release.

The Sheriff's Office said they found Michael Hamlin dead in a upstairs bedroom. Preliminary investigation found he died from a single, self-inflicted gunshot.

The case remains under investigation.