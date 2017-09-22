Crews came to a Grand Forks woman’s home on South 38th street to rid the home of mold.

The Board of Health ordered the woman to clean up her home within 30 days—but many of her belongings were already moved out of the house.

People in the area say they feel sorry for the older woman they often see her alone with her dog.

“Really sad. I really feel bad for somebody that maybe she doesn’t have anybody to help her,” said witness Renee Johnson.

The Department of Health did an inspection of the home and found evidence of feces, rodents, and flies.