UND ROTC cadet Rylee Groth rappels his way down the side of the old Med School building during a training exercise Thursday for the Alpha Co. 1st and 2nd platoons of the Army ROTC Fighting Hawks battalion. Photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald 1 / 3

UND ROTC cadet Callista S. Ramsland listens to Sgt. Jared Gass as she rappels off the top of the old Med School building on the UND campus during class Thursday. Ramsland is in the Alpha Co. Fighting Hawks platoon. Photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald 2 / 3