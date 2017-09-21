Gov. Doug Burgum, the ninth governor to live in the 57-year-old home that is being replaced, invited former governors and family members for a reception.

The gathering included four of the five living former governors and three of the five living former first ladies: Allen Olson, Ed and Nancy Schafer, John and Mikey Hoeven and Jack and Betsy Dalrymple.

Also attending were family members of former Govs. William Guy and George Sinner.

Burgum called it "historic and humbling" to welcome the first families.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to reminisce with them and share stories that have become part of the history of this home and the fabric of our state," he said.

Burgum and first lady Kathryn Helgaas Burgum are scheduled to move in early November to a new governor's home that is being constructed just to the north of the existing home, said John Boyle, the state's facility management director.

The current residence, a 10,000-square-foot ranch style home completed on the Capitol grounds in 1960, is expected to be demolished in mid-November, Boyle said.

The governors and their families swapped stories about handing out candy to hundreds of kids on Halloween and updates the first ladies made to the building over the years.

The family of John Hoeven, now a U.S. senator, lived in the home for 10 years, longer than any other first family.

"Mikey and I will miss it a lot. We loved it and I think our kids really enjoyed it, too," Hoeven said. "It's kind of a tribute to the people of North Dakota that we could live here and it was almost like the other houses on the block."

Ed and Nancy Schafer, who spent the first years of their marriage in the governor's residence, recalled fond memories of spending time in the family room, with Nancy playing her piano or the family ordering pizza and watching a movie.

"The governor's job is very intense and the schedule is all-consuming. You're with people all the time," said Ed Schafer. "The governor's residence ends up being your only refuge."

In 2015, the Legislature authorized $4 million in state funding to construct a new 136,000-square-foot governor's residence. Another $1 million in private donations is being raised. Lawmakers cited concerns with the existing building, including accessibility and security. The state received no offers to buy or relocate the current residence.

Jack Dalrymple said he was grateful for the opportunity to say goodbye to his former home, but he agrees that the state needs a new governor's residence.

"We've got to be ready for the future and the day when there will be a family that wants to live here again someday. So it's the right thing to do," Dalrymple said. "This house, unfortunately, is just not a building that would be easy to renovate."

Burgum said the new residence will better accommodate public events.

"It's really been designed as a public venue and the ability to host public events there is going to be substantially greater," Burgum said.

Eric Sinner, the youngest son of former Gov. George Sinner, said he is glad that some fixtures and elements from the home will be saved. Sinner, who lived in the home from the age of 11 until he went to college, said he would stop by the residence over the years to check out the updates.

Allen Olson and his family did not live in the governor's home but used it for public events. Olson said his children were in their formative years and they preferred more privacy.

"We didn't want them living in a glass house," Olson said.

State Historical Society of North Dakota members also attended the event, and photographs of first families were displayed throughout the house.

The Schafers recalled hosting a similar dinner for former governors and first ladies before they left office in 2000.

"It's a very small and intimate fraternity that you're in," Ed Schafer said. "We sat for hours after the dinner and told stories about people coming to the door, and people wandering through the house even though it's roped off during public events, people calling at all hours of the night."

Former Govs. Arthur Link and John Davis also lived in the home, which was the state's second governor's residence. The original governor's residence was built in 1884 as a private home and served as the governor's residence from 1893 to 1960.

About $800,000 has been committed so far toward the $1 million fundraising goal for the new residence, said Jim Poolman, co-chairman of a fundraising task force.

He anticipates hitting the goal by the end of November. More information about the new residence is available at www.friendsoftheresidence.com.