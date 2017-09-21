Twin Cities sees heat advisory on first day of fall

The expected sweltering conditions led the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for the seven-county metro area from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday.

The hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible, especially for those who are active outdoors.

Heat index values are expected to top out between 95 and 100 degrees.

Weather service forecasters advise drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned space, avoiding the sun, and checking on vulnerable relatives and neighbors.

Friday’s air temperature is expected to top out in the low 90s. The heat wave is also expected to fire up thunderstorms Thursday night, Friday and Friday night.

Weekend temperatures will moderate slightly, with highs in the mid-80s expected along with a continuing chance of thunderstorms.