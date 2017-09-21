Unoccupied personal car of police officer riddled with gunfire in West Fargo
WEST FARGO — An unoccupied personal vehicle owned by an area police officer was the target of four gunshots earlier this week and the West Fargo Police Department is asking for the public's help to determine who is responsible.
The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, said Lt. Greg Warren of the West Fargo Police Department. The vehicle was parked in the 800 block of Third Street East and sustained damage to the rear and front windshields.
"I'm not saying someone is upset with someone, but if you read between the lines something isn't quite right here," Warren said.
He added, "It could've still been random," but usually when it's not a targeted incident, multiple vehicles are damaged by BB gun or other small gun. Warren said Tuesday night the bullets appeared to come from a handgun or other high-caliber gun.
He said it's considered an isolated incident and there isn't a "heightened investigation because it was a comrade." The case would be handle in the same way if it would have happened to a resident, he said.
"We're just trying to figure out exactly what was going on and who did this," he said.