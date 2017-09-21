The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, said Lt. Greg Warren of the West Fargo Police Department. The vehicle was parked in the 800 block of Third Street East and sustained damage to the rear and front windshields.

"I'm not saying someone is upset with someone, but if you read between the lines something isn't quite right here," Warren said.

He added, "It could've still been random," but usually when it's not a targeted incident, multiple vehicles are damaged by BB gun or other small gun. Warren said Tuesday night the bullets appeared to come from a handgun or other high-caliber gun.

He said it's considered an isolated incident and there isn't a "heightened investigation because it was a comrade." The case would be handle in the same way if it would have happened to a resident, he said.

"We're just trying to figure out exactly what was going on and who did this," he said.