Project could add to Spiritwood Aquifer

Patch said the AEM study was conducted last October using a helicopter flying over a segment of eastern Stutsman County. At the time, Patch referred to the survey as an "MRI" for the earth. "It was very successful," he said. "It more clearly identified the geometry and the deep channel of the Spiritwood Aquifer."

The Spiritwood Aquifer ranges from 100 feet to 300 feet below the surface and contains water under approximately 45 square miles of eastern Stutsman County with the town of Spiritwood near the center.

Engineers with the Water Commission are using the information from the 2016 AEM survey to determine the aquifer's capacity to store water from surface sources such as the James or Missouri rivers. Patch said the process is called aquifer storage and recovery.

"It is the opposite of what you do with a well," he said. "You put water into the aquifer."

Water from outside sources would be piped to a well and allowed to flow through gravity into the below ground water supply, Patch said. The water accumulates in layers of sand and gravel more than 100 feet below the surface.

Plans are in the "desktop modeling" stage at this point to determine if the process can be safely done. It could move to a pilot project involving an injection well and surrounding monitor wells next spring, Patch said.

"We want to be sure we're not creating problems," he said. "This will be highly investigated before any actual production wells are implemented."

Geneva Kaiser, manager of Stutsman Rural Water District, said her organization has expressed concerns about the possible water injection project.

"Water quality is our concern," she said.

Stutsman Rural Water draws some of the water for its system from the Spiritwood Aquifer. It operates a well field and water treatment plant about 4 miles from the Spiritwood Energy Park Association industrial park.

Patch said project planners had not settled on a source for the water that would be injected into the aquifer. For the pilot project, likely sources are the James River or the Jamestown Aquifer.

In the long term, water could come from those sources or the Missouri River as part of the Red River Valley Water Supply Project that would create a water pipeline from the Missouri River to the Red River Valley.

Collecting water from the rivers and storing it in the aquifer would allow North Dakota to utilize water that currently flows out of state, Patch said.

"We have a lot of water in the state but it's in transition," he said. "If we take from the rivers that are in excess and store it, we can make use of it."

Patch said once the water is stored in the Spiritwood Aquifer, it can be used for industrial, municipal or rural water system use.

Corry Shevlin, director of business development for the Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp., said current water supplies in the Spiritwood Aquifer are adequate for the projects that have been constructed or are in the planning stages at the Spiritwood Energy Park Association.

"More water doesn't hurt us," he said. "It could facilitate future growth."

Patch said industrial use is the driving factor for the study which is largely being done by North Dakota State Water Commission staff. Patch said there is no cost estimate for the pilot project because it will be performed by the Water Commission's staff.

"Our goal in the long range is to employ techniques and innovations in our water supply in the state," he said.