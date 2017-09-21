Green to gold: Fall color season moves into northern Minnesota

Fall color is ahead of schedule this year, it seems, across the north-central part of the state, as green is quickly turning to orange and yellow. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Bemidji area is at about 50 to 75 percent of peak color as of Wednesday. Indeed, that is ahead of last year, when the area was in the 25 to 50 percent range of peak color as of Sept. 21, and way ahead of 2015, when most of the state hadn't yet hit 20 percent of peak color by that date.

According to the DNR, peak fall color season for the northern part of the state is typically mid-September to early-October, so we are on schedule; while peak season usually lags a week or two as a person moves south.

While fall colors are abundant throughout the region, the DNR uses the state parks and trails system to help people navigate peak fall color season. State parks update the DNR page frequently with photos, as well as general information on what colors can be found at the park. People can also share photos on the site.

The Lake Bemidji State Park update on Wednesday was: "Fall colors are welcoming you to the park! Maples along the park road are turning quickly this year, as well as maples on the Rocky Point Trail. . . The maples are coming in with vibrant oranges and reds. . . Asters are blooming around the park, and the Tamarack trees are starting to lighten their needles."

On the DNR site, people also find how weather determines fall color and when peak season will occur. Val Cervenka, DNR forest health specialist, has a list on the site that includes:

• Colors are best when high quality foliage—a product of a warm, moist summer—is exposed to sunny, cool fall days.

• Light frosts may also help, but hard freezes can ruin the display.

• Physiological stresses placed on trees can impact fall colors.

• Cool, wet summers can cause premature displays of color.

• A mild summer drought may actually increase the display, but severe drought usually dulls colors noticeably.

• In some cases, foliage may die early and turn straw-colored due to a lack of water.

• The slightest changes in weather in September—too warm, too cold, too wet, too dry—can slow color change or cause trees to drop leaves before they change color.

• Because it is too dry to produce the vibrant reds, yellows, and oranges, a severe summer drought will create a landscape filled with the subtler colors of tans, bronzes and auburns.

To follow peak fall colors visit the DNR website www.dnr.state.mn.us/fall_colors