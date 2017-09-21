ND drought conditions lessen dramatically with rains

However, nearly the entire state remains abnormally dry, and the severest category, exceptional drought, increased slightly from .39 percent to .41 percent in the northwest corner of the state as compared to last week.

The three categories ranging between abnormally dry and exceptional drought saw significant decreases throughout the region. Extreme drought dropped from 18.89 percent of the state to 3.46 percent. Severe drought dropped from 49.03 percent to 32.87 percent. Areas in moderate drought decreased from 92.98 percent to 87.35 percent.

The Drought Monitor's data indicated that rangeland and pastures in the Dakotas have been slow to recover — with 58 percent rated very poor to poor in both states on Sept. 17.

Though some greening is occurring with more to come as rain is forecasted throughout the weekend, NDSU Extension has pointed out that pastures have been used heavily this summer and cattle producers are continuing to look for forage options to get them through the fall.

Thirty-one North Dakota counties are eligible for the Livestock Forage Disaster Program and 16 counties are eligible for the maximum allowed of five months of forage losses.

Chances of rain are 20 percent on Friday and increase to 60 percent on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Bismarck. Cool conditions will prevail with temperatures in the 50s.

As of Thursday, year-to-date rainfall totals still trailed average precipitation by more than 2 inches. So far, the Bismarck area has received 12.39 inches as compared to the average accumulation of 14.93 inches, according to data provided by the Weather Underground. A total of .53 inches of rain fell last week in Bismarck.