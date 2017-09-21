Wlodzimierz Dziechciowski reportedly fell overboard after the boat he was in was struck by the wake of another vessel just before 5 p.m., the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office reported in a news release.

Dziechciowski “was unconscious in the water,” the report said, and the operator of the boat, Stanislaw Kozaczka, 55, of Harwood Heights, Ill., a suburb of Chicago, was suspected of being drunk and then jailed in Hibbing on suspicion of criminal vehicular operation resulting in death.

Kozaczka, along with a passerby, were able to pull Dziechciowski back into the boat and transport him to the Park Point Resort on the west side of the lake — near Voyageurs National Park and about 10 miles from the Canadian border.

Responding medical personnel provided life-saving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.

The cause of death was pending an autopsy by the Midwest Medical Examiner based in Anoka, Minn.

Meanwhile, the boat operator was lodged in St. Louis County Jail on a preliminary charge of criminal vehicular operation resulting in death, pending formal charges coming from the county attorney’s office in Hibbing