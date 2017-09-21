Legionnaire’s disease found at Minn. senior living center

Legionnaire’s disease is a type of pneumonia, or lung infection.

Both residents at SilverCreek on Main are hospitalized and recovering, health officials said Thursday.

“Available evidence indicates the source of the Legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease, is most likely within the building water system, though an exact source must still be determined,” said a statement from the Minnesota Department of Health. “An assessment of the facility’s plumbing system is underway.”

Because cases are often clustered and the disease kills about 10 percent of those infected, Legionnaire’s disease cases are closely monitored by public health officials.

According to the Department of Health, Minnesota typically sees 50-60 cases in a year, and the last major outbreak was in 2016 in Hopkins.