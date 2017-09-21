Minn. hunter found safe after going missing for more than two days
PINE COUNTY, Minn.—A Minnesota hunter who went missing just over two days ago has been found safe.
Robert Kniefel, 61, of Lakeville, Minn. was reported missing after Kniefel himself called the Pine County Sheriff's office around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, to report that he was lost somewhere near the Nemadji Forest area. Due to spotty cellular service, the information Kniefel provided was limited, according to the sheriff's office.
Crews searched for Kniefel for two days with no luck until they caught a break at around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20.
A MART's thermal camera helped locate Kniefel and he was rescued just after 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, and was taken to an area hospital, according to a Minnesota State Patrol release. The MART is a partnership between the State Patrol and Saint Paul Fire Department that specializes in search and rescue missions.
Pine County is northeast of St. Cloud and southwest of Duluth.