Crews searched for Kniefel for two days with no luck until they caught a break at around 11 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20.

A MART's thermal camera helped locate Kniefel and he was rescued just after 8 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21, and was taken to an area hospital, according to a Minnesota State Patrol release. The MART is a partnership between the State Patrol and Saint Paul Fire Department that specializes in search and rescue missions.

Pine County is northeast of St. Cloud and southwest of Duluth.