Special delivery: West Fargo police officers help deliver baby
WEST FARGO — Instead of responding to a typical traffic stop or disturbance call the night of Wednesday, Sept. 20, two West Fargo police officers found themselves taking on the impromptu role of doula.
At 8:22 p.m., the officers were dispatched to an unknown address in West Fargo for a woman going into labor. Upon arrival, officers assisted with delivering the baby until the F-M Ambulance arrived.
The mother and child were then taken to Sanford Hospital.