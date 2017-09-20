McMartin filed a petition for Chapter 7 liquidation in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Fargo on Sept. 11. The three-page filing on an expedited basis doesn't yet include listing of debts and assets, a schedule which is due by Sept. 25.

Bankruptcy Judge Shon Hastings in Fargo, N.D., set the first creditors meeting for Oct. 19 in Grand Forks, N.D., but because of heavy schedules the meeting may change to Oct. 16 in Fargo, said Erik Ahlgren, the Fergus Falls, Minn., lawyer who the U.S. Trustee's Office named as trustee in the case.

McMartin has been involved in a swirl of legal actions because of the dissolution of one of the region's largest high-value crop farms, involving unusually high debt figures.

The farm at its apex had three centers of operation, at St. Thomas, Grand Forks and the Fargo area. After periods of high corn and soybean prices, McM Inc.'s size bulked to 50,000 acres in 2015. The farm was trimmed to 39,000 acres in 2016, and raised crops including sugar beets, corn, dry edible beans and red potatoes, largely with rented land and a fleet of leased tractors and combines. McMartin was often credited for increasing land rental levels in areas of the state where he farmed.

In the individual bankruptcy, McMartin is represented by Sara Diaz of the Bulie Law Office in Fargo. In the corporate bankruptcy, he is represented by Jon Brakke of the Vogel Law Firm in Fargo.

In a separate but related action, Brakke also represents McMartin in a federal receivership case filed by BMO Harris Bank in a Minneapolis federal court. BMO, his primary lender, says McMartin owes them $42 million. In documents this summer, the lender alleged that McMartin had used misleading and fraudulent methods to obtain or extend loans. They said he signed personal guarantees to back up many of his loans.

On Aug. 29, lawyer Brakke wrote McMartin Jr.'s response to the bank's fraud allegations.

'Bank knew'

Brakke wrote that the bank had "failed to properly dispose of its collateral in a commercially reasonable (way)" and that McMartin couldn't verify all of the bank's financial conclusions.

Brakke said the bank "knew, or should have known, all critical information with respect to the affairs of ... McM Inc.," and they knew enough '"to determine whether to provide loans" for the 2016 crop and that the farming company "would have no alternative but to reduce the size of the farming operation if pursued in 2016, to obtain additional financing from other vendors and lenders."

Brakke said that any land transfers referred in bank documents, between McM Inc. and McMartin Jr.'s father, Ron McMartin Sr., "were to the detriment of McMartin Sr., and the benefit of the (bank) with respect to the expenses related to the crops grown on the land exchanged and the value of the crops."

Brakke's response became moot on Sept. 15, when the federal judge was notified of the individual bankruptcy — an eventuality that the bank expected because of McMartin Jr.'s testimony in unrelated divorce proceedings. The judge officially "stayed" the receivership action on Sept. 18.

Ahlgren told Agweek that one of the important distinctions between corporate and individual Chapter 7 liquidation cases is that corporations don't receive a discharge of debts, while individuals do.

A discharge means that the debts are wiped away. Only debts such as tax debts, domestic and child support obligations and student loans are not dischargeable.

Ahlgren said that at this point he has no reason to object to any discharge of debts for McMartin. He acknowledged, however, that fraud is one of the reasons lenders can ask that debt forgiveness be denied, and he acknowledged that BMO Harris Bank has already alleged that.