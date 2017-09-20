Five accused of stealing pigs, burning them in bonfire

The charges stem from a burglary that reportedly took place May 16 at Dakota Country Swine, a pig farm near Cando. Criminal complaints filed against the five men say they broke into the farm using a pocket knife and stole two pigs.

Documents say the men left in a pickup and had a bonfire where one pig was thrown into the flames and another was chased in a way that forced it to enter the fire. One pig was also reportedly run over to intentionally break its leg.

Entrance into the swine facility resulted in $37,138 in damages, according to charging documents.

Zachariah Miller Dahlen, 19, Devils Lake, has been charged with three counts of Class C felony animal cruelty, one count of Class C felony burglary and one count of Class C felony theft.

Charging documents accuse him of breaking into the farm and removing pigs. Prosecutors say he later chased one pig into the bonfire and drove over a stolen pig's leg.

Jacob Allen Yankton, 19, of Ft. Totten, N.D., has been charged with two counts of Class C felony animal cruelty. Investigators say he was part of the group that chased one pig into the fire and that he threw the other pig into the fire.

Patrick Thomas Bracken, born in 1998, of Devils Lake, has been charged with one Class C felony count of accomplice to animal cruelty, one count of Class C felony accomplice to burglary and one count of accomplice to theft, a misdemeanor.

Thomas Parker Reslock, 18, of Devils Lake, was charged with one Class C felony count of accomplice to animal cruelty, one count of Class C felony burglary and accomplice to theft, a misdemeanor.

Bracken, Dahlen and Reslock all waived their initial appearances and will next appear in court Oct. 31 for an arraignment. Yankton's initial appearance is scheduled for Oct. 31. The four were charged Sept. 16.

They join 18-year-old Alec James Miller of Cando, who was charged on Sept. 6 with one count of Class C felony animal cruelty, one count of Class C burglary and misdemeanor theft in the case.