Dayton, Burgum set up diversion meetings

The two are to be part of a Friday, Sept. 22, conference call, which will include other officials from the two states, that will provide more detail about Minnesota's objections to the project. Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton said on Wednesday he hopes to meet with Moorhead officials and others affected by the diversion next week and have a face-to-face meeting with North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum soon after that.

Dayton said to be on the Friday call he will need to step out of a state Supreme Court-ordered mediation over his veto that stopped legislative funding. The fact that he is leaving a meeting about what some call a constitutional crisis shows the importance he places on the diversion issue.

Among Minnesota's objections to the diversion is what the DNR says is failure to look at alternatives to the proposed project that can provide flood protection.

Minnesota Natural Resources Commissioner Tom Landwehr earlier said the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority's plan, drawn up with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is not the right way to protect against flooding. He said Minnesota is interested in finding a "Plan B" that is acceptable.

On Wednesday, Dayton said one of his complaints is that Minnesota is underrepresented on the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority, which sponsors the project.

Once Landwehr and his staff have a chance to update Burgum on Minnesota's issues, Dayton said he wants to meet with Moorhead officials and others affected by the diversion. After that is when he hopes to meet face-to-face in Fargo with Burgum.

Dayton said he did not know if the Moorhead meetings will be public.

The governors are getting personally involved in the diversion after a federal judge recently ruled that flood-control work must stop until a lawsuit brought by diversion opponents is settled.

The $2.2 billion project includes a diversion channel and a dam controlling flood water. Minnesota's Department of Natural Resources has refused to grant a permit for the dam.

Dayton said he will not agree to skipping Minnesota's right to issue permits related to the diversion.

In a prepared statement, Burgum said he was encouraged that he and Dayton agreed to work together on the diversion. "As neighbors, we have a common interest in protecting lives and property from catastrophic flooding along our shared border, and long delays will only continue to put the public at risk."