Randy Bryson West, 19, of Texas, was riding his bike about 9:17 p.m. Monday when he was hit by a BMW driven by Theodore William Kleiman, of Fargo, in south Fargo.

According to Fargo police, West and his bike were dragged underneath the BMW for one block before the driver stopped the car.

Police said Kleiman didn’t realize he had hit the bike until he stopped after pulling into the parking lot of the HuHot Mongolian Grill. Fargo firefighters had to lift the car to extract the bicycle and rider from underneath.

West was unconscious when he was taken by ambulance to Sanford Medical Center, but was in stable condition on Wednesday. Kleiman was questioned by police, but no charges have been filed. The collision is under investigation.

Although the collision occurred on a rainy night, police said it was not raining when the collision happened. Heavy rain afterwards impeded police investigations and attempts to reconstruct the collision.