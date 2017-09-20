After the oil boom, how does North Dakota move on?

"As a frame of reference, today they are still graduating 60 to 70 kids, but there are 150 kindergarteners," he said, referring to the children who were born during the height of the boom.

That explosion of oil and gas development in western North Dakota was, by some estimates, supposed to last years, with the price per barrel staying around $100 for most of the early 2010s.

But a crash in prices in 2014 forced companies to pull out, halting most drilling there. It sent a ripple through the state's income, forcing legislators to cut spending from $6 billion in the 2015-17 biennium to $4.3 billion for 2017-19.

Critics say North Dakota brought the deficit on itself, stating it let development happen too fast and spent too much. But Sanford and others don't see the downturn as a bust but see an lively industry that has stabilized.

"I don't call it a bust. The '80s were a bust," said Ron Ness, president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council. "This is a whole different level of oil activity than we've ever seen."

But how does North Dakota move on from the boom-bust cycle when it is dependent on oil and agriculture commodities?

What happened?

With the first shale oil play in the country, the state became the No. 2 producer of oil behind Texas and pumped out a million barrels a day—it still does that, according to the state Department of Mineral Resources.

With 170 rigs, which was typical during the boom, the state could tap around 2,000 wells per year, DMR Director Lynn Helms said in presentations to various groups. That meant North Dakota could see between 40,000 to 70,000 new wells that would produce on average for 45 years, he estimated. Each well could produce $24 million in that timeframe.

"We were on our way to 1.8 million barrels a day to 2 million barrels a day," Ness said.

That was in May 2014, just months before OPEC started flooding the market and pushed oil prices to lows not seen in 10 years. On top of that, Iran signed a deal in 2015 that allowed it to open its production, Helms said.

"That was really what hit the industry hard," he said. "It wasn't that first drop, but that second one was unexpected."

In January 2016, oil hit $29.49 per barrel with just 13,129 producing wells. The state rig count dipped from 218 in May 2012 into the low 30s, the lowest since March 2007.

The rig count has improved to 5 as of Wednesday with nearly 14,000 wells producing in western North Dakota.

Helms said the numbers he projected are still accurate. Outside factors have just delayed the timeframe.

Still, the industry has become more competitive, he said. Since the downturn, more shale plays have been discovered in Oklahoma and Texas. Lower taxes in those states also makes North Dakota less attractive, he said.

Drillers also are wary, wondering if OPEC could overproduce again, he added.

"I think we are heading back for growth, but I don't think we are heading back for a boom," Helms said. "Significant measurable growth isn't likely until 2020."

North Dakota's economy is heavily dependent on commodities, said former Rep. Kenton Onstad, D-Parshall. As a resident in the thick of the Bakken, he said legislators knew prices could drop as he placed blame on the state for lowering oil and corporate taxes.

He also said the state should have slowed oil development down so it could prepare its infrastructure.

"They didn't take that approach. It was wham, bam, bam, bam," he said. "The things that North Dakota did, we created a boom and bust."

Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, said the Legislature did well in spending during the boom and cutting after the downturn. He cited investing $1.25 billion in state funds in schools, taking over county social services, spending nearly $3 billion in road projects from 2013 through 2016. Money also was allocated to non-oil counties, including for flood control for Valley City and Fargo, he said. A lot of the money spent on infrastructure were one-time expenditures, he noted.

"We spent more money on highway infrastructure during the oil boom than we could have ever imagined," he said. "Our road systems, I grant, are not perfect ... but we did a lot of work that we would not been able to do without that money.

"For people who say we blew the money, I strongly disagree."

The tax cuts were meant to make North Dakota competitive with Texas and Oklahoma, Wardner said.

Onstad acknowledged the improvements to infrastructure, but he disagreed that the companies needed a tax break.

"That was wrong," he said. "They weren't here because of the tax break. They were here because of the oil and marketplace."

Value-added

Officials agreed the state needs to expand value-added products to agriculture and oil. Industries should also work together instead of compete against each other.

Sanford, who is the head of the Northern Plains Unmanned Aircraft Systems Test Site, gave the example of the drone industry being used to oversee crops and infrastructure. Wardner pointed to gasification plants capturing natural gas from oil.

Oil development has slowed, giving the industry time to develop technology that will help them operate for less money, Ness said. It also gave cities and the state time to catch up on infrastructure and reorganize.

"Certainly there were lessons learned," he said, but he feels the state is better because of the boom.

Onstad said he doesn't believe North Dakota is ready to move on from the oil and agriculture industries.

"We're kidding ourselves if we say we are never going to be dependant on commodities," he said.

If North Dakota can tie its industries together, sell finished products and attract workers from other states, it can succeed, Sanford said. Communities and the state should ask themselves what they should do to be the place to live.

"I see the state will continue ... working on value-added products," Wardner said. "We need to continue that strategy, that focus."