Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves coming to Grand Forks
Little Big Town is coming to town.
The popular country music band will perform March 17 at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, according to a news release from the venue. The stop is part of the band's The Breaking Tour, which begins in February in Oklahoma City.
Founded in 1998, Little Big Town rose to fame with hits like "Boondocks," "Little White Church" and "Pontoon." The band has won numerous awards.
Country band Midland and singer Kacey Musgraves will join Little Big Town during the 26-city tour.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at www.littlebigtown.com.