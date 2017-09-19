'Healing' event to honor LaFontaine-Greywind

The ceremony will be led by J. R. Fox of the Spirit Lake Nation, who also spoke at LaFontaine-Greywind's funeral. LaFontaine-Greywind was a member of the Spirit Lake tribe and grew up on the reservation near Devils Lake before relocating to Fargo last year.

A poster for the event says, "Many from this community and surrounding communities came together to search for Savanna. The tragedy that none of us could have imagined has had a deep and profound impact on many people. We are offering an opportunity for healing to those individuals who feel emotionally affected."

LaFontaine-Greywind, 22, disappeared while eight months pregnant on Saturday, Aug. 19, and her body was found in the Red River eight days later. Police later said that she died from "homicidal violence." Two suspects have been charged with conspiring to murder her and take her baby.

Her baby, Haisley Jo, was found alive and healthy in the possession of one of the suspects in the case when police raided their apartment on Thursday, Aug. 24. The baby is now in the custody of her father, Ashton Matheny, LaFontaine-Greywind's boyfriend.

The family of LaFontaine-Greywind was not involved in organizing Thursday's event, but were consulted and approve of it. "We also felt it was a good idea," said Janel Herald, a family spokesperson.

Herald encouraged anyone to attend who has been impacted by what happened, not just those who knew Savanna or helped in searching for her.

"Anybody who prayed for her, anybody who thought of her, please come and seek solace," she said. "We don't want anyone to feel like they're excluded."

Herald wasn't certain LaFontaine-Greywind's immediate family would attend, but she said they hope to be there.

"They want to attend," she said. "They intend to intend. I'm hoping they feel up to it. They want to attend because they want to be there to support the people who were supportive of them."

Fox, who will lead the event, is founder and director of Thunder Medicine Lodge, a nonprofit organization based on the Spirit Lake reservation that seeks to support and teach about traditional Native American social and cultural values, and practices. He is described on the organization's website as a Dakota Yuwipi medicine man.