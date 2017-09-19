"It had to be the right time and place, the right circumstances for us to get another dog," said new owner Bonnie Upham of East Grand Forks. "But it did kind of pull at your heartstrings knowing they were coming up from Texas and they needed to make room in the shelters down there. These dogs already had had a hard life."

Harley, an 18-month-old Rhodesian ridgeback, was one of 32 dogs—half of them young dogs and puppies—to be rescued by the Circle of Friends Humane Society in partnership with an individual donor and the Turtle Mountain Rescue group.

Lauralee Tupa, executive director of Circle of Friends, said all of the animals had been scheduled to be euthanized to make space for new animals rescued in Hurricane Harvey.

"Euthanizing for space is not unusual in some city pounds because there's a lot of homeless animals," Tupa said. "We are fortunate we have the donor support we have here, so we don't have to do that."

All but four of the Texas dogs already had been adopted by Tuesday.

"I was just happy we could help," said Alexis Gregory, hospitality specialist at Circle of Friends. "Watching it all on the news, I felt kind of helpless. Then hearing we had a volunteer group going down, I felt really blessed knowing we could help, even being so far away.

"People were super excited. Most of them (the adopted dogs) went out within a week."

Tupa said a call first was posted on the organization's Facebook page, and the generous gifts soon came pouring in. The local rescue effort cost about $2,000, and everything was organized in just two days, Tupa said. People also donated cleaning supplies, dog and cat food, kennels, blankets and gloves to send to Texas.

Home sweet home

Harley has been at home with Upham and husband, Dave, for a week now, and she's adjusting well to her comfortable new life.

"It already feels like she's part of the family," Upham said. "And obviously it makes a person feel good to rescue a dog and be able to give them love and a good home."

It only took Harley a day to learn her first command—to sit. But it could take a little bit longer to befriend the cats, who so far, are keeping their distance.

"The cats are pretty much living downstairs right now at their own choice," Upham said. "Harley just wants to play, and they don't get that. There's potential. Last night I was holding Harley by the collar and Tucker was at my other hand, nose to nose. As long as they are both being petted, they're willing to stand close by each other. It's a work in progress."