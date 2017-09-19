UND to host communications VP finalists

The candidates are Seth Pederson, national retail marketing manager for General Mills in Minneapolis; Meloney Linder, chief communications officer and associate dean at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Business; and Derek Hall, assistant vice president for marketing and communication at Northern Michigan University.

All candidates will participate in universitywide forums that are open to the general public. Pederson, a UND alumnus, leads off the group this Wednesday. Linder will be on campus Sept. 26 and Hall will visit Sept. 28. Each of their forums will take place 3:30-4:30 p.m. on campus in the Memorial Union Lecture Bowl.

The search for a new vice president has been ongoing since May, though the role hasn't been fully occupied since the spring 2016 departure of former Vice President Susan Walton. Retiring university spokesman Peter Johnson has filled the top communications position on an interim basis since then while technically retaining his previous title of executive associate vice president for university relations.

Johnson announced his retirement in February, and the two executive titles he briefly held will be combined into one post. UND President Mark Kennedy said Tuesday that the new university relations chief will likely maintain a spokesperson function in some way, though it's not yet clear whether the vice president will directly take on that responsibility.

The search for the new head of communications was guided by a committee of UND staff, faculty, alumni and a representative of student government.

The search committee that handled the lists of vice president candidates is chaired by Laurie Betting, the senior adviser to the president. The committee's full membership includes:

• Andrea Boe, business development director of AE2S

• Kyle Doperalski, UND associate athletic director for external affairs

• Angelique Foster, executive assistant to the UND president

• Erik Hanson, vice president of UND student government

• Sarah Nissen, executive director of UND marketing and creative services

• Timothy Pasch, associate professor and chair of the UND Department of Communication

• Milo Smith, senior director of publications and media relations of the UND Alumni Association and Foundation

• Jen Stoner, assistant professor in the UND Department of Marketing

• Fred Wittmann, director of UND ceremonies and university events

• Peggy Varberg, UND human resources manager

• Cheri Williams, UND administrative officer