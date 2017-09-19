Supreme Court halts discussion on judicial realignment

The move was first brought up on July 24, when the high court voted to fill a vacancy in the state’s Northeast Judicial District created by the retirement of Judge M. Richard Geiger in Walsh County. A dissenting opinion from Justice Daniel Crothers suggested another option: moving Walsh County into the Northeast Central Judicial District and chambering its judge in Grand Forks.

The court voted to accept comments on the potential realignment on July 26 and closed the door on comments Sept. 11.

On Friday, the court announced it would take no further action on the question.

The Northeast Central Judicial District includes Grand Forks and Nelson Counties and is geographically the smallest district in the state.

The Northeast Judicial District, which includes Benson, Bottineau, Cavalier, McHenry, Pembina, Pierce, Ramsey, Renville, Rolette, Towner and Walsh counties, is the among the most sprawling. It is served by six judges traveling among the 11 counties.