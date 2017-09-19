Search
    Tornado watch issued for Red River Valley

    By April Baumgarten Today at 5:50 p.m.

    Eastern North Dakota and parts of northwest Minnesota are in a tornado watch until midnight Wednesday, the National Weather Service announced Tuesday afternoon.

    Meteorologists issued the warning in advance of a line of storms expected to develop near Devils Lake Tuesday afternoon. The storms should strengthen as they move into the Red River Valley around 7 p.m., said Vince Godon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

    The chance of seeing severe weather has grown to include almost all of eastern North Dakota and northwest Minnesota. That includes 2-inch hail, winds of up to 75 mph and possible tornadoes. The watch encompasses nearly 850,000 residents, 727 schools and 65 hospitals in east North Dakota, northeast South Dakota and northwest Minnesota, according to the weather service.

    All of the Herald area is at risk for flash flooding, with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible tonight for the Grand Forks area, according to NWS.

    A weather front, high winds and hotter temperatures are what is behind the storm, Godon said.

    "The question is where and when the sun will break out, providing the heating or fuel for severe thunderstorms," he said.

    The storms could stay in the Valley throughout the evening, with all activity gone by 1 a.m. Wednesday, Godon said.

    Skies for Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to be mostly clear, but a chance of showers returns Thursday night and lasts into the weekend, according to NWS.

    April Baumgarten

    April Baumgarten joined the Grand Forks Herald May 19, 2015, and covers business and political stories.

    Have a story idea? Contact Baumgarten at 701-780-1248.

    abaumgarten@gfherald.com
