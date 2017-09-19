Joshua Allen Sabot, 31, of Bismarck, is charged with felony counts of terrorizing and reckless endangerment with extreme indifference, as well as misdemeanor reckless driving.

On Sunday night, he allegedly drove head on at another vehicle on the 500 block of South 11th Street. The woman in the other vehicle reportedly had to swerve to avoid him.

She told police he made two aggressive U-turns in the road and drove at her again, even when she had pulled over on the street, court documents say. She had to swerve again to avoid Sabot's alleged third attempt to collide with her.

Sabot's bond was set at $500 Monday. He has a criminal history dating to when he was 18, including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, fleeing in a motor vehicle and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.