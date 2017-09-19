ND, MN governors agree to call with DNR over diversion project

The two governors discussed the project over the phone Tuesday afternoon. Burgum said the two states have a "common interest in protecting lives and property from catastrophic flooding along our shared border, and long delays will only continue to put the public at risk."

"It was encouraging that Gov. Dayton and I agreed on the need to work together and try to find a path forward for this project, and that going back to square one would not be productive," Burgum said in a statement.

A federal judge halted work on the $2.2 billion project earlier this month pending the outcome of a long-running lawsuit. The Minnesota DNR, which denied a permit for the project last year, joined a lawsuit filed in 2013 by upstream opponents.

The governors agreed to set up a call between their offices and the Minnesota DNR "to discuss possible technical changes to the project that would address the DNR's concerns enough to grant a permit."