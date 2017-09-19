James Patrick Hopfauf, 50, was arrested Monday and charged with two counts of felony sexual assault. Court documents say for years he inappropriately touched two teenage boys near the town about 45 miles southwest of Bismarck.

One of them, now 19, reportedly told investigators that Hopfauf sexually assaulted him for three and a half years, ending in November. The sexual contact allegedly started with back rubs and led to inappropriate touching. The 19-year-old also reportedly said Hopfauf hurt him if he struggled.

The second boy, now 18, claimed Hopfauf abused him for a year and a half ending in September 2016, according to court documents.

Hopfauf told the Morton County Sheriff's Office he has a bad back and both boys helped him with cracking his back. He denied any sexual contact with them. He also reportedly said he would crack their backs.