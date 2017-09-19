The school’s census total, which was released Tuesday, was 1,098 registered students. That translates to a nearly 6 percent increase over last year.

Most of the students — 885 — are from North Dakota, while 104 are from Montana and 109 come from other states, from Canada or from other counties.

“Williston State College’s fall enrollment growth was once again driven by our regional and county scholarships that provide students with free tuition and fees,” John Miller, president of WSC, said.

The Williams County Graduate Scholarship, which was launched in fall 2015, offers up to two years of free tuition for graduates of any Williams County high school, regardless of when they graduated. While attending WSC, students must keep a 2.0 GPA to keep the scholarship and have a minimum of 12 credits a semester.

In fall 2016 the college launched the Regional County Scholarship program, which extended scholarships to graduates from Burke, Divide, McKenzie and Mountrail counties in northwest North Dakota. This fall saw the scholarship grow to include graduates from five counties in eastern Montana: Daniels, Richland, Roosevelt, Sheridan and Valley counties.