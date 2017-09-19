Watch live on Wednesday: Living Legends Day from 1 Million Cups

On Wednesday, September 20, 1 Million Cups will once again take their message of entrepreneurship and collaboration statewide with a coordinated live stream highlighting two living legends in the North Dakota business landscape.

Ronald D. Offutt, founder and chairman of RDO Equipment Co. and the R.D. Offutt Company as well as Bill Marcil, Sr., chairman of Forum Communications and former publisher of The Forum will both be honored and will speak at the event.

The live stream, presented in partnership with Forum Communications, will be broadcast from The Stage at Island Park in Fargo and can be watched on the InForum, Grand Forks Herald, Dickinson Press, West Fargo Pioneer, Jamestown Sun, WDAY and WDAZ websites beginning at 9 a.m.

Greg Tehven, organizer for the Fargo 1 Million Cups series, said both speakers represent businessmen who were “not only trailblazers in the North Dakota business landscape, but who were and are instrumental in the whole of their industries.”

This second statewide 1 Million Cups event represents the continued efforts from organizers in Bismarck-Mandan, Grand Forks and Fargo. This is further proof of people across the state looking to collaborate and connect in support of North Dakota entrepreneurs,” Tehven said.