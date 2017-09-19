Larger area at risk for Red River Valley storms today

A line of storms are expected to develop about 4 p.m. today near Devils Lake and will strengthen as they move into the Red River Valley, said Vince Godon, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

During an early morning weather briefing, he presented several models that depicted how large and intense the storms would be, but the system likely will hit the Grand Forks area by 7 p.m. The highest chance for the most severe weather is forecast to hit just south of Grand Forks into the southern Valley, according to NWS.

That includes 2-inch hail, winds of up to 75 mph and possible tornadoes. All of the Herald area is at risk for flash flooding, with 1 to 2 inches of rain possible tonight for the Grand Forks area, according to NWS.

A weather front, high winds and hotter temperatures is what is behind the storm, Godon said.

"The question is where and when the sun will break out, providing the heating or fuel for severe thunderstorms," he said.

The storms could stay in the Valley throughout the evening, with all activity gone by 1 a.m. Wednesday, Godon said.

Skies for Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to be mostly clear, but a chance of showers returns Thursday night and last into the weekend, according to NWS.