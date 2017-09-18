The new budget—and its increased costs for residents—was approved moments after the council voted 6-1 for a property tax break for a local manufacturer. With a citywide vote to increase the sales tax already set for November, the meeting helped highlight the path city leaders are attempting to walk between boosting growth and funding its own operations.

"It's always a balancing act with the mayor and the City Council," City Administrator Todd Feland told the Herald before the meeting, emphasizing that the $2 million to $3 million tax break—which will apply over 10 years to a new project at J.R. Simplot—gives the company an incentive to build a new freezer facility and thus generate new tax income.

"It's not like we're taking away from something," Feland said. "We don't have it today."

The tax break was engineered around budgetary challenges city leaders face. While the tax was initially structured to totally forgive taxes for five years on the new project, then incrementally return over five more years, city leaders instead voted Monday to apply the average tax break of 80 percent across all 10 years. The change means local leaders will immediately collect tax income on the project when it's completed.

But City Council member Danny Weigel, the sole dissenting vote, still wasn't won over.

"We're asking our citizens to pay more and to pay more, but we're looking at 10 years of an 80 percent tax abatement," he said. "That's what I'm struggling with."

City leaders say next year's budget balances the pressures of falling funding from Bismarck—where legislators are grappling with statewide economic headwinds—with continued city service, employee pay and savings for large future purchases. After Monday's vote, next year's general fund budget is set for nearly $39 million, about 1 percent higher than this year.

Although the city mill rate remains unchanged, the city's property tax revenue is expected to rise as the total value of properties in the city increases. The average resident is expected to see an increase of 2.85 percent in their tax bill as a result of valuative changes, Feland said.

Water and garbage rates are also expected to shift. For residents, water rates are expected to jump 6 percent, with garbage rates up 4 percent for single-family homes and down 4 percent for "multi-unit" buildings. Non-residential buildings will see a 4 percent jump in water rates, and the landfill tipping cost is up by 2 percent.

"This budget provides funding for the EDC, for beautification and for the arts ... (and) for special events," said City Council President Dana Sande, defending the budget's accomplishments before the vote. "We provide strategic infrastructure for the city in areas of town, we're planning for the new water treatment plant. It provides good value, it provides public safety and policy ... not to mention (paying) all the good people who work in engineering and inspection and all the other departments."

City leaders also unanimously approved a 2.22 percent increase in the city's salary payments for its employees. That number is higher than the amount initially proposed in Mayor Mike Brown's budget, but still short of the 2.74 percent increase called for in the city's salary plan. At Weigel's request—and Weber's quick support—the council voted 7-0 to donate its planned raises of several hundred dollars each back to the salary fund in a gesture of sympathy.

Multiple council members expressed anxiety about the future of the city's finances. Sande said he hopes the budgeting process begins sooner next year. Council member Jeannie Mock said that, looking ahead, the "nerves" for budget are around the city's general fund.

"Short of cutting staff—and if you cut too far, you get into service issues... (or) having to hire contractors to do work that's more expensive in the long run, the (general fund) budget is becoming difficult to keep chipping away at," she said. "That's kind of the rub that's getting difficult to balance, I think."