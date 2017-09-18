UND launches search for new business school dean

The committee consists of a mix of staff, faculty and UND alumni. It also includes student Erik Hanson, who is vice president of the university's student government.

UND will hire a search firm to help in the hunt for a new dean. The search is expected to last through the winter with a target date of March 1 to choose the next leader.

The college now is led on an interim basis by Steven Light, who previously served in the provost's office as associate vice president for academic affairs. Light took over after the departure of former Dean Margaret Williams, who left UND before the end of spring semester. She served in the post for almost three years.

Committee

The search committee includes:

• Cindy Juntunen, dean of the College of Education and Human Development (chair).

• Katherine Campbell, professor and chair, Accountancy.

• Jennifer Stoner, assistant professor, Marketing.

• Representative of the Management Department (TBD).

• Paul Sum, professor, Political Science and Public Administration.

• Chih Ming Tan, professor and Page Endowed Chair in Applied Economics.

• Linda Pancratz, UND Alumni and UNDAAF Emeritus Board member and Capital Campaign co-chair.

• Kim Woods, director of development, College of Business and Public Administration.

• Michelle Garske, assistant director of graduate programs/accreditation coordinator, College of Business and Public Administration.

• Tammy Peterson, Grand Forks region president of Bremer Bank and Grand Forks Economic Development board member.

• Erik Hanson, UND Student Body vice president.