Men accused of kidnapping make first court appearance

The men — Thomas Barker, 32, of Carlos, Minn.; Steven Powers, 20, of Benson, Minn.; and Joshua Lee Holby, 31, of Carlos — each waived a reading of the criminal complaint and did not enter a plea.

Barker, Powers and Holby are expected to appear in court for the second time in six to eight weeks.

Each of the men face numerous charges in the case and are still being held at the Douglas County Jail.

Barker faces six charges: two counts of kidnapping, two counts of criminal sexual conduct, second-degree assault and false imprisonment. Powers was charged with kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct and false imprisonment, and Holby was charged with two counts of kidnapping and false imprisonment. Holby did not sexually assault the girl, according to the criminal complaint.

The girl disappeared from her Alexandria home on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

According to the criminal complaint:

Barker, a family acquaintance, approached the girl about 11 p.m., telling her he needed help with a family situation. Because she knew him, she entered his vehicle and then he drove to his house in Carlos. Holby, Barker's roommate, then became involved. About two weeks later, Barker brought Powers to his Carlos home, during which time Powers also became aware of the girl and assaulted her.

Toward the end of the 29-day period the girl was held captive, she was moved to a foreclosed lake home in Grant County. While there, the three men left her alone while they drove to get some food, and she was able to escape, swimming across a lake to find a farmer, who she then asked to call 911.

The girl was able to point out a vehicle Powers was driving, leading police to arrest him. Barker and Holby were later detained in Glenwood.

The release conditions previously set in place for the three men remained the same, with a minimum bail amount of $100,000 cash for Barker and Powers and $75,000 for Holby.

Previous records

The three men all have previous criminal records.

In May, Barker faced three misdemeanor charges: domestic assault by causing fear of immediate bodily harm or death, intentionally inflicting or attempting to inflict bodily harm on another, and disorderly conduct by committing offensive, abusive, noisy or obscene behavior.

In an agreement, Barker pleaded guilty to the disorderly conduct charge and the other charges were dropped. Currently, he has two other open cases: one regarding possession of shoplifted property and one for a misdemeanor theft.

However, on Aug. 22, two weeks after the Alexandria girl was reported missing, Barker violated the terms of his parole and was ordered to serve another 10 days in jail on the disorderly conduct charge. He was scheduled to start the sentence on Sept. 8, and his probation was continued under the same terms and conditions.

Powers has been convicted of a gross misdemeanor charge: aiding and abetting a theft in Stearns County; three misdemeanors: two thefts and disorderly conduct for brawling; and four petty misdemeanors: three involving alcohol or drugs and speeding.

Holby has been convicted of misdemeanor theft and four petty misdemeanors, all driving related.