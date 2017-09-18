Hoeven 'supportive' of new health care bill, Heitkamp critical

The effort, led by Republican senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy, comes after other attempts to remake the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare, failed this summer.

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., who criticized those earlier efforts, said Monday, Sept. 18, that the new bill would "hurt families and rural communities across North Dakota by ripping away health care for many — just like the last Republican bill would have done." She said she's working on "reasonable reforms" to improve the current health care law.

"Over the past few months and weeks, I've met with a group of Republican and Democratic senators, as well as governors, insurance commissioners, patients, and insurers, to talk about reforms to make the health reform law work better," Heitkamp said in a statement. "There's a great deal we agree on and I'm hopeful we can come together on some ways to make health care more affordable and accessible for families."

Rules allowing a simple majority to pass the so-called Graham-Cassidy bill expire at the end of the month. Democratic leaders asked for a comprehensive analysis from the Congressional Budget Office Monday.

Meanwhile, Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said in a statement that he was "supportive" of the legislation after an initial review. He said it appears the bill repeals ACA mandates and the medical device tax but also provides "North Dakota with more funding to help low-income individuals access health insurance and supplement Medicaid along with flexibility."

"It also preserves coverage for pre-existing conditions and allows individuals to stay on their parent's policy until age 26," Hoeven said in the statement.

The North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party pointed to a report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities that said North Dakota would see $677 million less in federal funding in 2027 under the Graham-Cassidy bill. Hoeven's office, meanwhile, provided a memo stating North Dakota would receive $855 million more in federal funds between 2020 and 2026.