Heather Anne Travnicek pleaded guilty Monday to felony robbery and assault of a police officer, but they will be reduced to misdemeanors if she completes three years of probation.

Travnicek, her ex-husband Jarrod Henderson and co-defendant Nicholis Backman were all charged in the incident at the Astoria Hotel, accused of robbing Jordan Watson of a suitcase full of money in a room in what was thought to be drug relatedat the Astoria Hotel on Jan. 15. Henderson and Backman have each been sentenced to about four years in prison.

Travnicek received a lighter sentence than her co-defendants because she doesn't have a significant criminal record. Travnicek has been free on bond until Monday so she could spend time with her children.

The three had fled the hotel in a vehicle that ended up in a snow bank. When Travnicek was sent to get help, she instead dialed 911 for help and never returned to the scene because her ex had hit her, threatened to shoot her and told Backman they should dump her in a field.

She threw the cigarette at the police officer in February when she was arrested.