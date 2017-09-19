He was Richard Lugan of Houston.

Lugan was traveling west on state Highway 21 about eight miles west of New England in western North Dakota pulling a flatbed trailer with the pipe on it when his 2010 International semi went off the road.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the he tried to bring the semi back onto the roadway but it rolled and ended up on its roof. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the 9:30 a.m. crash.