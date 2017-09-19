UPDATE: Texas man killed while hauling pipe to western ND identified
NEW ENGLAND, N.D. -- The 62-year-old man hauling pipe from Houston, Texas, to Watford City, N.D., who died when the semi he was driving went off the road about 100 miles south of there has been identified.
He was Richard Lugan of Houston.
Lugan was traveling west on state Highway 21 about eight miles west of New England in western North Dakota pulling a flatbed trailer with the pipe on it when his 2010 International semi went off the road.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the he tried to bring the semi back onto the roadway but it rolled and ended up on its roof. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the 9:30 a.m. crash.