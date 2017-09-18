The landfill currently brings in about 80,000 tons of garbage from a six-county area each year, according to Assistant Public Works Director Jason Sorenson.

He said the city no longer had room for composting of yard waste. With the purchase, Sorenson said once the new land is permitted, a small portion will be used for composting. He said it will be about five years before the rest of the land is used for garbage.

Sorenson said the City of Minot’s sanitation department collects approximately 15,000 tons of municipal solid waste yearly from the residential customers. Private haulers also collect waste from some residential customers in Minot and all of the commercial waste in the city, which brings in another estimated 15,000 tons yearly.

“We are a regional landfill and we accept waste from six counties,” Sorenson said. “We bring in approximately 80,000 tons of municipal solid waste every year, and over half of that volume is coming from surrounding counties.”