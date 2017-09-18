Man sentenced in Grand Forks prostitution sting

He pleaded guilty to one count of offering to hire an individual to engage in sexual activities, a Class B misdemeanor. He received a deferred imposition of sentence from Judge Donald Hager, meaning the case will be dismissed after a year of probation.

Woinarowicz was ordered to make a $500 donation to the Community Violence Intervention Center and had to forfeit the $200 taken from him during the sting, according to court records.

Police said the operation was set up on the Internet, targeting people interested in soliciting sex online.

Local agencies occasionally will team up with state and federal agents to conduct prostitution sweeps. Authorities say they hope such arrests will help deter the demand for prostitution on the street and impact the demand for victims of human trafficking.

In 2015, North Dakota passed a "john school" law, which allows judges to sentence those convicted of soliciting prostitution to attend an offender education program to learn about victims in the sex industry.

Another man charged in the sting, 44-year-old Stephen Drewel, has had a warrant out for his arrest since missing a court hearing July 5. Drewel is originally from Texas, court records show.