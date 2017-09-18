Austin Mortenson, 19, of Williston, was riding his 2012 Polaris Razor when it left a roadway about eight miles northwest of Williston and overturned on Sunday.

Mortenson was thrown from the vehicle and landed in a field north of the roadway along with his ATV.

He was reported as a missing person about 11 p.m. Sunday, but was found on Monday about 1 a.m. by his friend, said the North Dakota State Patrol.

Mortenson was then taken by ambulance to St. Alexius Medical Center in Williston and then airlifted to Trinity Hospital in Minot.

His condition was unknown as of Monday afternoon.