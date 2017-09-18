Homeowner shoots at invader in northern Minnesota

The sheriff's office received a report at 11:18 p.m. on Saturday of an intruder at a residence in Pine River Township. Deputies arrived and learned the intruder made entry into the residence, and that the homeowner had shot at the intruder. The suspect then exited the home, Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reported in a press release. It is unknown if the intruder was injured and it is believed he left on foot. Deputies searched the area and were unable to locate the intruder.

The intruder is described as being a Caucasian male, 6 feet 5 inches tall with a very large body. At the time of the incident, the intruder was wearing all black clothing.

Backus is about 40 miles north of Brainerd.

The sheriff's office requests that anyone with information regarding the incident or any suspicious activity to contact the sheriff's office at 218-547-1424 or 800-450-2677.

The incident remains under investigation.