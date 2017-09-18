Minnesotan on track to become USDA's No. 2

Senators will consider whether to accept President Donald Trump's nomination of Jackson-area native Steve Censky as deputy secretary. Also on the 8:30 a.m. agenda will be confirmation of Indiana Agriculture Director Ted McKinney as undersecretary of trade and foreign agricultural policy affairs.

Censky has waited nearly 70 days for a committee hearing since Trump nominated him. If the Agriculture Committee gives its approval, Censky's nomination moves on to the full Senate. He is not expected to meet much opposition.

He would become the person who runs the day-to-day operations of the ag department's 90,000 employees scattered across the country. He also would be in charge of implementing policies set by Congress and the Trump administration, including his direct boss, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

Part of his work would center on developing and implementing new federal farm law. A bill is in the works to replace current law that expires in a year.

Censky is no stranger to the USDA, where he held key positions for presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush. He rose to be Foreign Agriculture Service administrator.

In recent years, Cansky has been American Soybean Association CEO and his Washington career started when working for then-U.S. Sen. Jim Abdnor of South Dakota.

As a soybean industry leader for two decades, Censky has been its chief lobbyist. That brought a sharp rebuke from Mother Jones, a liberal-leaving publication. "Shocker: Trump's USDA appointees are all corporate hacks," a Mother Jones headline read.

The publication specifically criticized "Big Soybean" and other farm commodity groups for being too tight with agribusinesses.

To no one's surprise, the soybean association highly praised Trump's nomination of Censky.

"Nobody in agriculture is better equipped to assist Secretary Perdue in meeting the needs of farmers with practical solutions than Steve," association President Ron Moore said.

Censky grew up on a soybean, corn and livestock farm near Jackson and holds a bachelor of science degree in agriculture from South Dakota State University, as well as a master in agriculture science from the University of Melbourne, Australia.