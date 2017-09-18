The driver, Jugraj Singh, 27, of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, was westbound near milepost 38 about 11 p.m. when the vehicle left the roadway to the right. The driver corrected to get back on the roadway and the vehicle rolled onto the driver's side.

Singh, who was wearing a seatbelt when the accident occurred, was transported to Essentia Hospital in Fargo for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol was not a factor in the accident.

Wilkin and Otter Tail county law enforcement personnel responded to the scene.