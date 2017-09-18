Severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday for Red River Valley

Warmer temperatures, gusty winds and a weather front Tuesday are expected to precede a line of storms stretching from the Canadian border into South Dakota, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Forks. Meteorologist aren't exactly sure where the storms will form—that will depend on the front's speed—but it's likely action could develop at 7 p.m. near Devils Lake or along the Grand Forks-Nelson counties line, according to NWS.

"This front will help to set off the showers and thunderstorms," NWS meteorologist Vince Godon said in the Monday weather briefing. "As we get closer to Tuesday, there will be more data to look at."

The model that has the storms developing near Devils Lake shows the storms arriving in the Grand Forks area by 10 p.m. before moving into Minnesota and weakening by 1 a.m. Wednesday, Godon said.

There is a slight risk for northeast North Dakota and northwest Minnesota to see thunderstorms with 1 ½-inch hail, winds about 75 mph and possible isolated tornadoes, but the greatest risk is in southeast North Dakota, Godon said.

Monday's forecast calls for a high of 70 degrees with partly sunny skies, according to NWS. Tuesday likely will heat up to the high 70s, with most of the week staying in the low to mid-70s, meteorologists predicted.