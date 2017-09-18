The electronic tech distribution company plans to expand its multi-million dollar facility in Thief River Falls. The company has plans to hire so many people that they are searching for new hires in Grand Forks, and in other nearby communities.

Digi-Key is growing—in fact, the increasing demand for computer parts around the world is so high that the company has plans to spend $200 million dollars in an effort to increase their footprint, and help more customers.

"We're starting to burst at the seams in this building in this facility and just to see this expansion coming in from all different departments ... we need more room. And we need more employees just the way we're growing,” said employee Kevin Walseth.

Digi-Key is said to be right on track to hire 100 new faces this year--and for the next nine years.

Digi-Key has needed employees so badly that they have been bussing people in from Crookston and Bagley to work each day.

"We've had as many as 125 people riding that program riding the busses and that program has kind of leveled off for now and we're going to continue to use that and grow it if we need to in the future," said Vice President of Administration, Rick Trontvet.

As the company grows, so will the community--the company is working with the city to meeting housing needs—100 apartments were opened this year, and they have already been filled.

"This city is in need of changes. It's in need of more things to do with residents that live here so with this expansion it's going to bring development, it's going to bring new facilities it's going to bring a lot to the community,” said employee Kevin Walseth.

Crews plan to build the facility next spring, and it the project is estimated to take three years to get the facility online.

The Minnesota state legislature provided a $4 million dollar forgivable loan for the expansion project -- along with an additional $40-million dollars in sales tax exemptions for the construction of the building.

