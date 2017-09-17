The new linear accelerator—the third at the cancer center—will go into service Monday, Oct. 2, and Sanford will host an open house for the expansion project on Monday, Sept. 18.

The new radiation treatment equipment and lobby expansion are in response to growing patient demand, which has risen 6 percent each of the past two years, said Kathy Hanish, Sanford's executive director of cancer services.

The project, the first phase in ongoing cancer center expansions planned at Sanford's Broadway Campus, has a price tag of between $4 million and $5 million, Hanish said.

With the new linear accelerator, technicians will be able to more precisely guide beams of radiation to treat tumors, shortening treatment times and helping to spare nearby healthy tissue, said Dennis Schmeets, director of radiation oncology services.

"That's the goal," he said. Also, it will enable shorter treatment times, decreasing the chances a patient could move out of position, as can happen from a cough, for instance.

If a patient does move, however, the machine can stop, allowing technicians to reposition the patient for treatment.

"This will be a great addition," Schmeets said.

Late this fall, Sanford plans to begin the second phase of expanding the Roger Maris Cancer Center. It will move into about 15,000 square feet formerly used by the emergency department, which moved to the new Sanford Medical Center.

"That's a welcome opportunity for us," Hanish said. The added space will allow more treatment rooms, with space for 40 adult and six pediatric rooms treated by the center's 21 oncologists.

"We're overflowing right now to some of the other hospital units," Hanish said.

The cost of the second phase of the cancer center expansion is estimated at $2.5 million.